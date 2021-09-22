Standard Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $328,580.00 (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001043 BTC on exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.87 million and $328,580.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Standard Protocol has traded down 29.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00066984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.07 or 0.00166972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00107758 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,872.66 or 0.06845110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,039.80 or 1.00174540 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002537 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

