Analysts Issue Forecasts for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRXT)

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Clarus Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.08) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.82) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.57) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

CRXT stock opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. Clarus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

