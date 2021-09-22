Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Reduced by Boenning Scattergood

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Hallmark Financial Services in a report released on Monday, September 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

HALL stock opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $66.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $101.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.28 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 55.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 189,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 46,763 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 212,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 71,767 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 384.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 143,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 113,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 29.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 31,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

