OKCash (OK) Price Down 16% Over Last Week

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One OKCash coin can now be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $632,348.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,935.83 or 0.99926782 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00076298 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008521 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00054227 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00008198 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001208 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002397 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 83,280,024 coins. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

