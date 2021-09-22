Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Increased by SVB Leerink (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $4.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.51. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.23 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TMO. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.43.

Shares of TMO opened at $597.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $234.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $412.80 and a fifty-two week high of $609.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $548.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $498.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

