STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $47.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.77% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

STAG has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.93. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $43.55.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 74.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

