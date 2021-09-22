Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRL. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $439.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.97 and a fifty-two week high of $450.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.20. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.79.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

