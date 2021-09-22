National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 402 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 32.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.3% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 19,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 5.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

SCCO stock opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.94 and a 200-day moving average of $67.39. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. Equities analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 177.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCCO shares. HSBC upgraded Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.30.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

