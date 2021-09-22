ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ITT were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ITT by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 746,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,909,000 after buying an additional 55,005 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in ITT by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ITT by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,809,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,037,000 after buying an additional 33,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $84.67 on Wednesday. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.13 and a 12-month high of $101.32. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.13.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.22.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

