The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,128 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,377 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,820,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,102 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,795,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,389 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,182,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,012,000 after acquiring an additional 200,995 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,011,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.37. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $56.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

