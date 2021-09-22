National Asset Management Inc. Has $536,000 Stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,830 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Altimmune worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Altimmune by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price target on Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

NASDAQ ALT opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. Altimmune, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $24.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 1,093.35%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million. On average, research analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

