Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.76

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 1511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HMPT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Point Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Point Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $527.28 million and a P/E ratio of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.09%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 1.2% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 619,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Home Point Capital by 449.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 118,093 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its position in Home Point Capital by 3,952.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 614,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 598,892 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 47.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 770,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 247,895 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 406.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

