Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.27 and last traded at $18.27. Approximately 1,169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 127,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

Several research analysts have commented on TSHA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.31.

The stock has a market cap of $710.62 million and a P/E ratio of -5.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.43.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). As a group, research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $198,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,119,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,719,000 after buying an additional 319,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

