Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Stock Price Down 9%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) shares traded down 9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.29 and last traded at $9.29. 14,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 823,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGRO shares. TheStreet lowered Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $289.77 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

About Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

