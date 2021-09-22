Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) Plans GBX 1 Dividend

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:FNTL opened at GBX 233.20 ($3.05) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 232.35. The company has a market cap of £226.72 million and a P/E ratio of 27.71. Fintel has a 52 week low of GBX 193.50 ($2.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 255.22 ($3.33). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.54.
About Fintel
