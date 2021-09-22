Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) Plans GBX 1 Dividend

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:FNTL opened at GBX 233.20 ($3.05) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 232.35. The company has a market cap of £226.72 million and a P/E ratio of 27.71. Fintel has a 52 week low of GBX 193.50 ($2.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 255.22 ($3.33). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.54.

About Fintel

Fintel Plc provides regulatory, business support, and software services to professional financial advisers, financial intermediaries, and product providers operating within the retail financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Research & FinTech.

