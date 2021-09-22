The Clorox Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.16 (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 1.16 per share on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

The Clorox has increased its dividend by 32.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 45 years. The Clorox has a dividend payout ratio of 61.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Clorox to earn $6.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.49 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.0%.

Get The Clorox alerts:

CLX stock opened at $163.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.54. The Clorox has a 52 week low of $159.32 and a 52 week high of $231.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.