Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.230-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-$565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $550.25 million.

FIVE opened at $186.09 on Wednesday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $123.45 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Five Below to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $219.19.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

