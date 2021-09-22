Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE:FT opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.08. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $8.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin Universal Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 892,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.55% of Franklin Universal Trust worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 18.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

