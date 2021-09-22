CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Director James Offerdahl Sells 8,000 Shares

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Director James Offerdahl sold 8,000 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $410,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

LAW stock opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. CS Disco Inc has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $69.41.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CS Disco from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.22.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

