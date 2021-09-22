Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 462 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 10.3% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 32,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 65.8% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 10.5% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 9.4% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.08.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $78.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.85. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $78.72 and a 52-week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

