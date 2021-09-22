Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.17 Million Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,606 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,783,001 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,101,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,648 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $954,773,000 after purchasing an additional 875,577 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,060,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 69.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,113,929 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $139,654,000 after acquiring an additional 454,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $22,462,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.40.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $78.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.00. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

