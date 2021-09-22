Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Shares of 11,000 Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CZR stock opened at $105.04 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $113.46. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 3.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.55 and a 200 day moving average of $97.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

