Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWKS. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $170.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.94 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

