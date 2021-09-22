Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $9.19 Million Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,815 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.68% of Kforce worth $9,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Kforce alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $58.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.80. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.32. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $64.38.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $403.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.31 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 4.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.