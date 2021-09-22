Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on October 15th

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 62.6% over the last three years.

Shares of PBT opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $5.71. The company has a market cap of $245.17 million, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 2,018.33% and a net margin of 90.39%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,669 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

