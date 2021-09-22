Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-$1.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $840 million-$870 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $850.23 million.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.65. Phibro Animal Health has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $878.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 23.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other news, Director E Thomas Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Phibro Animal Health stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Phibro Animal Health worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

