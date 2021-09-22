Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $4.01 Million Stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 33.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,406 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in National Instruments by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NATI stock opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 256.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average is $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.82. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

