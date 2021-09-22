Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 419 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

NYSE DD opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.