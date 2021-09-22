Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $3.68 Million in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Himension Fund acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,471,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,678,000 after acquiring an additional 135,841 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $15,367,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $14,510,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,226,000 after acquiring an additional 117,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 20,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.48, for a total value of $3,106,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $4,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 573,007 shares in the company, valued at $94,546,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,875 shares of company stock worth $12,146,610 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $117.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 2.25. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $220.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.18.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

