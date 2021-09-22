Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Holdings Decreased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 18.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,774 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,006,000 after acquiring an additional 28,699 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 43,695 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 583,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,798,000 after acquiring an additional 268,000 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 150.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.