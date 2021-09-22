Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 35,062 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,062 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Flowserve worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,447,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,296,000 after buying an additional 4,244,530 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,438,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 306.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,035,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,176,000 after buying an additional 780,431 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 237.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 621,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,130,000 after buying an additional 437,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 385,300 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLS stock opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.36. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.43 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. Equities analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

