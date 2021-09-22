MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). MannKind also reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MannKind currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

MannKind stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. MannKind has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $6.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in MannKind by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 341,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in MannKind by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in MannKind by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in MannKind by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in MannKind by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

