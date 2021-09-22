Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Will Post Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) will announce earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for United Airlines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($5.65) and the highest is $0.70. United Airlines posted earnings of ($8.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($12.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.95) to ($9.75). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $5.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($9.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

In related news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 26,684 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,213,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,463,000 after buying an additional 232,752 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in United Airlines by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,619,000. 59.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAL stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. United Airlines has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $63.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.58.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

