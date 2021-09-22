Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank7 from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Bank7 stock opened at $21.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.76. The stock has a market cap of $193.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.15. Bank7 has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $24.23.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 36.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Bank7’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSVN. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Bank7 by 85.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Bank7 by 55.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bank7 by 312.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank7 during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Bank7 during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. 19.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

