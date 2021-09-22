CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the August 15th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASI. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.66.

Shares of NASDAQ CASI opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $171.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 236.69%. The company had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

