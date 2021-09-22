SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Short Interest Update

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 761,900 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the August 15th total of 589,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 397,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.44.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total transaction of $9,491,663.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,103 shares of company stock worth $11,139,859 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $664,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,967 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $429,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $4,618,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $593.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $221.55 and a 12 month high of $623.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $572.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $556.68.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

