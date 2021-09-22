Analysts Expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to Announce $3.11 EPS

Equities analysts expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to post earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.19. S&P Global reported earnings of $2.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year earnings of $13.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.05 to $13.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.97 to $14.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.90.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $445.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $456.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.77. The company has a market capitalization of $107.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

