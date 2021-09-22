National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,764,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,486,000 after purchasing an additional 107,242 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 1,686,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,657,000 after buying an additional 332,802 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 292,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 43,130 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,538,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,863,000 after buying an additional 874,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 318,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 33,157 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $15.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

