Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Holdings Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 508.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 606,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 506,461 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,254 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,923,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354,534 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,016,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,421,000 after acquiring an additional 261,077 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,831,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,965,000 after acquiring an additional 201,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,178,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,908 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTEN opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 3.23. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -3.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

