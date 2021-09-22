BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stake in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 476,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,973 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $6,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Vedanta by 4.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vedanta by 62.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,828,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,550 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vedanta during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vedanta by 15.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 25,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vedanta by 15.5% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 77,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

VEDL opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.71. Vedanta Limited has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $18.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 14.93%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.992 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Vedanta’s previous dividend of $0.09.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

