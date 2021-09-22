Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Robert Half International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,258,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,791,000 after acquiring an additional 53,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Robert Half International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,520,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,746,000 after acquiring an additional 69,809 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 7,899.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Robert Half International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 940,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,420,000 after acquiring an additional 56,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Robert Half International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,044,000 after acquiring an additional 197,406 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. Truist increased their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

Robert Half International stock opened at $100.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.99. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $104.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

