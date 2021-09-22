Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Director Christine Jurinich Purchases 1,000 Shares

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Director Christine Jurinich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $16,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Angel Oak Mortgage stock opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $12.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 million. On average, research analysts predict that Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

AOMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Angel Oak Mortgage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

