FPX Nickel Corp (TSE:FPX) Insider Allyn Knoche Purchases 44,500 Shares of Stock

FPX Nickel Corp (TSE:FPX) insider Allyn Knoche bought 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$20,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,808,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,721,126.41.
FPX Nickel Corp has a 12-month low of C$56.48 and a 12-month high of C$0.09.
About FPX Nickel
Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?
Receive News & Ratings for FPX Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FPX Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.