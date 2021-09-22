FPX Nickel Corp (TSE:FPX) Insider Allyn Knoche Purchases 44,500 Shares of Stock

FPX Nickel Corp (TSE:FPX) insider Allyn Knoche bought 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$20,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,808,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,721,126.41.

FPX Nickel Corp has a 12-month low of C$56.48 and a 12-month high of C$0.09.

About FPX Nickel

FPX Nickel Corp, formerly First Point Minerals Corp, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company is involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests. The Company operates in the exploration of mineral properties segment. The Company operates in Canada and Honduras.

