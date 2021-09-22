AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Short Interest Update

AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the August 15th total of 263,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoWeb by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in AutoWeb in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in AutoWeb in the second quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoWeb during the first quarter valued at about $534,000. Institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AUTO opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 2.24. AutoWeb has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $4.84.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoWeb will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AUTO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoWeb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.