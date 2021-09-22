PayBX Price Tops $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. PayBX has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayBX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00054293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00126800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00012682 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00045645 BTC.

PayBX Coin Profile

AXPR is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling PayBX

