Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) Short Interest Update

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the August 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bull Horn by 516,200.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bull Horn in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bull Horn during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Bull Horn during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bull Horn in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bull Horn stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. Bull Horn has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $11.19.

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

