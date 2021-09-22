OpenDAO (OPEN) Price Tops $1.94 on Major Exchanges

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One OpenDAO coin can currently be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00054293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00126800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00012682 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00045645 BTC.

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

