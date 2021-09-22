SafeInsure (SINS) Hits Market Capitalization of $153,333.40

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $153,333.40 and $304.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00020990 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001387 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000124 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,486,907 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

