Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 648.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,059.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,116.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,148.15. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $752.10 and a twelve month high of $1,267.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $25.38 earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

