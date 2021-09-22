Anthony Grant Hawkshaw Purchases 20,000 Shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM) Stock

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM) Director Anthony Grant Hawkshaw purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.17 per share, with a total value of C$23,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 230,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$269,606.61.

Shares of Bear Creek Mining stock opened at C$1.20 on Wednesday. Bear Creek Mining Co. has a 52-week low of C$1.09 and a 52-week high of C$3.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 13.23, a current ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$148.73 million and a P/E ratio of -5.97.

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

