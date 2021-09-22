Anthony Grant Hawkshaw Purchases 20,000 Shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM) Stock

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM) Director Anthony Grant Hawkshaw purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.17 per share, with a total value of C$23,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 230,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$269,606.61.
Shares of Bear Creek Mining stock opened at C$1.20 on Wednesday. Bear Creek Mining Co. has a 52-week low of C$1.09 and a 52-week high of C$3.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 13.23, a current ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$148.73 million and a P/E ratio of -5.97.
About Bear Creek Mining
